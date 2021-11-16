NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: What Happened to Kyle Beach in 2010 Was 'Unacceptable'

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman took a moment during Monday's Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony to reflect on Kyle Beach and the sexual assault allegations he made in 2010.

Bettman said "what happened to [Beach] 11 years ago was unacceptable" and that the former Chicago Blackhawks prospect "has our gratitude for coming forward."

In October, Beach revealed that he was the player who said in a lawsuit that former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him.

TSN's Rick Westhead initially reported that Aldrich had assaulted Beach (unnamed at the time) and another Blackhawks player. Westhead also wrote how members of the organization failed to thoroughly vet the allegations or forward them to law enforcement when told of them in May during the playoffs.

Aldrich continued to coach through the playoffs and enjoyed Chicago's Stanley Cup celebration. Beach told Westhead he "felt sick to my stomach" while watching Aldrich savor the triumph.

"I reported this and I was made aware that it made it all the way up the chain of command ... and nothing happened," he said. "It was like his life was the same as it was the day before."

Following an investigation into the Blackhawks' handling of the allegations, the NHL fined the team $2 million. The law firm of Jenner & Block, which conducted the inquiry, determined the Blackhawks prioritized their quest for the Stanley Cup over disciplining Aldrich or properly handling the situation.

Bettman met with Beach following the TSN interview and also apologized on behalf of the league during a press conference, saying it "could not be more sorry for the trauma that Kyle has had to endure."

Susan Loggans, Beach's attorney in the lawsuit against the Blackhawks, told reporters Bettman and her client also discussed the steps necessary to help avert similar abuse from happening again.