Shams: Ben Simmons Fined by 76ers for Not Traveling with Team on 6-Game Road Trip

Ben Simmons has yet to rejoin the Philadelphia 76ers since telling the team he's not mentally ready, and now he's reportedly set to face consequences.

"The Philadelphia 76ers are fining Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources tell me," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday.

Charania added that neither side's stance has changed. Simmons believes Philadelphia is trying to force his hand, while the organization believes the 25-year-old should be ready to start playing again.

"Simmons believes that the team continues to try to force him back onto the floor despite his mental health concerns and are disregarding his mental health issues," Charania said. "But the team's positioning has been that until there's information otherwise from their mental health specialists, or Simmons', that he should be expected to ramp back up for a return to the court."

Simmons had requested to be traded from the Sixers during the offseason and intended to hold out until a deal got done. He returned to the team prior to the start of the season, but he caused friction when he showed a lack of effort in practice.

The three-time All-Star then requested some time away from the Sixers to work on his mental health, and the team obliged. But Philadelphia (8-6) has been pushing for him to return after getting off to a slow start this season.

"As Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, told me last week, this is no longer about a trade, but Simmons receiving the help off the court that he needs," Charania said. "But for now, the fines and the stalemate continue."

The Sixers are on a four-game losing streak and will look to end their skid Tuesday in a road matchup against the Utah Jazz.