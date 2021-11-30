Magic's Jalen Suggs Will Miss Extended Period of Time with Fractured Thumb Injury

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic announced that guard Jalen Suggs suffered a fractured right thumb against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday and will miss an extended period of time.

Prior to exiting the contest, Suggs had one of his best games of the season with 17 points and five assists. It was his fourth straight game scoring in double figures.

The 20-year-old was ruled out of Orlando's game on Nov. 15 against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury the night before in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards. He also missed time during the Las Vegas Summer League because of a thumb injury.

Suggs, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, got off to a slow start while enduring some rookie woes. Through 20 games, he averaged 12.1 points and 3.5 assists.

The Gonzaga product's usage has been high in his first year. He's started every game he's played and averages 27.7 minutes. In the games he's played, he's averaged the second-most field-goal attempts on the team behind only leading scorer Cole Anthony.

Suggs' injury is another blow to the Magic backcourt. Veteran guards Michael Carter-Williams and Markelle Fultz have yet to play this season because of ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

With the rookie sidelined, veteran shooting guard Gary Harris is likely to be inserted into the starting lineup as Terrence Ross is set in his role as Orlando's sixth man. Suggs' absence may also mean more playing time for second-year guard R.J. Hampton.