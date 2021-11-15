Timberwolves Fined $250K for Impermissible Workout at Alex Rodriguez's House

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The NBA announced it fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 in connection to a September workout in Miami.

The organization violated rules prohibiting NBA teams from "arranging or paying for" offseason group workouts outside of their home markets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski more context behind this infraction:

In July, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore were formally approved to begin the process of gaining a controlling stake in the Timberwolves from Glen Taylor.

Page Six's Ian Mohr reported in September that Rodriguez and Lore brought members of the Wolves to the former's home in Coral Gables, Florida:

"A source told us that, 'every player attended,' and entertainment included a DJ and a magician. [...]

"Said a spy of the trip, 'Alex and Marc had the team in Miami for the week practicing and scrimmaging. Players included D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.' The new owners, 'wanted to set the tone for the upcoming season. They attended practice daily, and hosted multiple dinners.'"

Ironically, Mohr wrote how the attendees had so much fun they were considering making the trek to Coral Gables an annual occurrence. In light of recent events, that may be off the table.

In the grand scheme of things, Monday's announcement doesn't represent a troubling set of circumstances. And a $250,000 fine is a drop in the bucket for an ownership group that was willing to spend $1.5 billion.

But this adds more misfortune for the Wolves on top of a 4-8 start. Sitting 12th in the Western Conference isn't where the team hoped to be at any point this season.

For Rodriguez and Lore, this is a sign of how they will have to adjust to life as NBA governors and pay closer attention to what is and isn't permitted.