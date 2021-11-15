NBA Rumors: Kings HC Luke Walton on Hot Seat amid 5-8 Start to Season

AP Photo/Eric Gay

After four straight losses dropped the Sacramento Kings to 5-8 on the season, head coach Luke Walton is reportedly on the hot seat.

"Sources say the third-year coach’s job status will likely be in peril soon if the current slide continues," Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday.

The Kings finished 31-41 in each of the last two seasons under Walton, and the team hasn't made the playoffs since 2005-06. Another slow start to the 2021-22 campaign could lead to a coaching change.

"Walton won't be given the same leeway to turn things around as he was last season," Amick and Charania wrote.

Expectations have been high in each of the past few years because of the talent on the roster.

De'Aaron Fox was a top-15 offensive player in the NBA last season, averaging 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game, while Buddy Hield has been among the game's elite shooters (39.3 percent from three-point range over the last three campaigns).

The Kings also added exciting young players like Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in the last two drafts.

This group still hasn't taken the next step toward playoff contention. Walton joined the team in 2019-20 after three losing seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and hasn't found any more success in Sacramento.

Defense remains a major issue for the Kings, who entered Monday just 24th in the NBA in defensive efficiency (109.6 points allowed per 100 possessions).

The pressure will be on to turn things around, starting with Monday's road game against the Detroit Pistons, who are 3-9 and in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.