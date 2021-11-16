Woj: 'Growing Optimism' LeBron James Could Return from Injury for Lakers vs. Celtics

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly preparing to return for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there is "optimism" with the Lakers that James will be back.

James has missed two weeks with an abdominal injury, and any setback is going to be reason for concern at this stage of his career. After all, this is his 19th season in the league, and he played just 45 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

Any injury to the 36-year-old is also worrying from the Lakers' perspective because they likely need him on the floor to live up to their championship aspirations.

James is on the shortlist of the best players in NBA history as a four-time champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time MVP and 17-time All-NBA selection. He can take over a game at a moment's notice with his ability to score from the outside, attack off the bounce, facilitate and contribute on the boards.

He is averaging 24.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game this season.