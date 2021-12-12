Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield's Shoulder Injury to Require Offseason Surgery

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will reportedly need to undergo offseason surgery on his labrum injury to his non-throwing arm.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Mayfield will continue playing with a harness for injuries to his left shoulder for the remainder of the season.

The Oklahoma product has thrown for 2,413 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions through the first 11 games. He missed the Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and he has been wearing a protective harness and playing through the injury throughout most of the season.

Mayfield has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career, throwing for 27 touchdowns as a rookie but struggling in his second season with 21 interceptions.

He bounced back in 2020 with 26 touchdowns to help lead Cleveland to its first playoff appearance since 2002. The Browns topped the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game, making him the first Cleveland quarterback to earn a postseason win since 1994.

The Browns would turn to veteran Case Keenum if Mayfield misses time. Keenum threw for 199 yards and a touchdown to help lead Cleveland to a win over the Broncos, and he also went 8-of-12 for 81 yards when he replaced Mayfield against the Patriots in Week 10.

The Browns already have a run-heavy offense, so expect that to continue while Mayfield is nursing the injury. Whether it's Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt or even D'Ernest Johnson in the lineup, Cleveland likes to feed its running backs often to take pressure off the passing game.