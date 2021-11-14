Eddie Kingston Injured His Shoulder in Loss to CM Punk at 2021 AEW Full Gear

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW star Eddie Kingston suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to CM Punk at Full Gear, per Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Kingston missed the Big Event convention in New York City on Sunday morning. Northeast Wrestling also noted the competitor suffered a shoulder injury and was undergoing "a series of medical tests."

Kingston and CM Punk were involved in a brutal bout Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis that left both fighters bloody.

Though Punk earned the win by pinfall, the drama didn't end there as Kingston refused to shake his opponent's hand:

After the pay-per-view event, Bryan Danielson discussed Kingston and noted his "shoulder right now is really banged up."

