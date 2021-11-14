AP College Football Poll 2021: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Oklahoma tumbled down the Associated Press Top 25 poll following a largely unremarkable Saturday for the top teams in college football.

The Sooners, who were ranked fourth heading into Week 11, suffered a 27-14 loss to Baylor, a result that may have put a permanent dent in their quest for a College Football Playoff berth as well.

The AP voters saw fit to drop Lincoln Riley's squad to 12th, while Baylor climbed to 11th.

AP Top 25

Georgia Alabama Cincinnati Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Wake Forest BYU UTSA Texas A&M Houston Iowa Wisconsin Pittsburgh Arkansas Louisiana San Diego State Utah North Carolina State

Week 11 had the potential to reshape the CFP race.

Oregon hosted Washington State, which was coming off a win over Arizona State. Purdue already knocked off two top-five opponents and could've made it a third against Ohio State. Even in a down year for Penn State, a trip to Happy Valley was far from a breeze for Michigan.

In the end, the Ducks, Buckeyes and Wolverines all prevailed.

Meanwhile, Alabama coasted past New Mexico State, 59-3, in a non-conference contest, and a 17-point second quarter propelled Georgia in what proved to be a comfortable 41-17 dissection of Tennessee.

Down in 11th, Texas A&M still had a plausible road to the semifinals despite already suffering two losses.

The Aggies could have claimed the SEC West by winning out and watching Alabama lose another game. And taking down SEC East champion Georgia in the conference title game would all but guarantee A&M a top-four seed.

But Ole Miss handed A&M a 29-19 defeat in Oxford, Mississippi. That clears the path for the Crimson Tide to clinch the division with a Week 12 win over Arkansas.

The Razorbacks could play the role of spoiler in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to continue building on their progress in Sam Pittman's second season.

Week 12's most anticipated tilt will see Michigan State play Ohio State in the Horseshoe. An upset of the Buckeyes would almost certainly catapult the Spartans back into the top four.

Out west, Oregon plays Utah in the Ducks' stiffest test before the Pac-12 championship.