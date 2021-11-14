Jay Lethal Joins AEW at Full Gear PPV, Challenges Sammy Guevara for TNT Title

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Two-time Ring of Honor world champion and six-time TNA X-Division champion Jay Lethal has joined All Elite Wrestling.

AEW commentator and producer Tony Schiavone introduced Lethal as a member of the promotion just prior to the main event at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday in Minneapolis' Target Center.

The 36-year-old Lethal has been wrestling for 20 years, and now he's looking to make a big impact on the AEW stage.

He'll get that opportunity after answering TNT champion Sammy Guevara's open challenge for his belt.

Guevara, who was on the winning side of a five-on-five Minneapolis Street Fight before Lethal's debut, accepted the challenger's bid for a match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

TNT will televise AEW Dynamite beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show will take place in Norfolk, Virginia's Chartway Arena.