    Jay Lethal Joins AEW at Full Gear PPV, Challenges Sammy Guevara for TNT Title

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 14, 2021

    Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    Two-time Ring of Honor world champion and six-time TNA X-Division champion Jay Lethal has joined All Elite Wrestling.

    B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling

    Jay Lethal is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllElite?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllElite</a> 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEW</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Et4i1tBY6F">pic.twitter.com/Et4i1tBY6F</a>

    AEW commentator and producer Tony Schiavone introduced Lethal as a member of the promotion just prior to the main event at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday in Minneapolis' Target Center.

    The 36-year-old Lethal has been wrestling for 20 years, and now he's looking to make a big impact on the AEW stage.

    He'll get that opportunity after answering TNT champion Sammy Guevara's open challenge for his belt.

    Guevara, who was on the winning side of a five-on-five Minneapolis Street Fight before Lethal's debut, accepted the challenger's bid for a match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

    All Elite Wrestling @AEW

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/TheLethalJay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheLethalJay</a> has found the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForbiddenDoor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForbiddenDoor</a> and lays and lays down the challenge to TNT Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/sammyguevara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sammyguevara</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWFullGear?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWFullGear</a> <a href="https://t.co/21DEnOGbQh">pic.twitter.com/21DEnOGbQh</a>

    TNT will televise AEW Dynamite beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show will take place in Norfolk, Virginia's Chartway Arena.

