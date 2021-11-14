Jay Lethal Joins AEW at Full Gear PPV, Challenges Sammy Guevara for TNT Title

Jay Lethal Joins AEW at Full Gear PPV, Challenges Sammy Guevara for TNT TitleNovember 14, 2021
Two-time Ring of Honor world champion and six-time TNA X-Division champion Jay Lethal has joined All Elite Wrestling.
AEW commentator and producer Tony Schiavone introduced Lethal as a member of the promotion just prior to the main event at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday in Minneapolis' Target Center.
The 36-year-old Lethal has been wrestling for 20 years, and now he's looking to make a big impact on the AEW stage.
He'll get that opportunity after answering TNT champion Sammy Guevara's open challenge for his belt.
Guevara, who was on the winning side of a five-on-five Minneapolis Street Fight before Lethal's debut, accepted the challenger's bid for a match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheLethalJay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheLethalJay</a> has found the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForbiddenDoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForbiddenDoor</a> and lays and lays down the challenge to TNT Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/sammyguevara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sammyguevara</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWFullGear?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWFullGear</a> <a href="https://t.co/21DEnOGbQh">pic.twitter.com/21DEnOGbQh</a>
TNT will televise AEW Dynamite beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show will take place in Norfolk, Virginia's Chartway Arena.