Fantasy Alert: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Likely Out with Injuries in Week 10

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Fantasy managers who have Kyler Murray and/or DeAndre Hopkins on their roster might want to consider putting the Arizona Cardinals stars on the bench before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Cardinals are reportedly not optimistic Murray will play against Carolina because of an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hopkins is also unlikely to play with a hamstring injury, Schefter added.

Murray suffered an ankle sprain against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28 and did not play last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Hopkins also didn't play against San Francisco after injuring his hamstring against Green Bay.

With Murray sidelined, fantasy managers can consider picking up backup QB Colt McCoy, who was actually quite impressive in last weekend's 31-17 win over the 49ers. He completed 22-of-26 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown, in addition to running for 23 yards on seven carries.

McCoy is rostered in just two percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues. However, the 35-year-old shouldn't continue to start for the Cardinals much longer as Murray returned to practice this week. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury also said the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year is progressing, which is a good sign.

In terms of replacements for Hopkins, Christian Kirk would be a fantasy manager's best option. The 24-year-old was the team's leading wide receiver in last weekend's win with six catches for 91 yards.

Kirk also leads the Cardinals with 40 catches for 545 yards this season. However, he ranks second behind Hopkins with four touchdowns. The Texas A&M product could be a difficult add for fantasy managers, though, as he's rostered in 72 percent of Yahoo leagues.

However, veteran WR AJ Green, who was recently activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and rookie receiver Rondale Moore could be valuable additions this weekend. Green ranks third on the team with 456 yards and three touchdowns, while Moore is third with 34 catches and fourth with 352 yards.

Green is rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues, while Moore is rostered in just 26 percent of leagues. If neither of those players are available, B/R's Maurice Moton recommended Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens), Elijah Moore (New York Jets) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (Cleveland Browns) as solid waiver wire additions for Week 10.