Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and PickupsNovember 8, 2021
Heading into the second half of the 2021 season, we'll see younger players with upside solidify themselves in decent roles. Fantasy managers should take a look at them before it's too late.
In Week 9, two rookie wide receivers continued to develop in their team's respective offenses. Both have long-term value, but they can also hold a spot in the WR3 and flex slot in starting lineups right now.
For a third consecutive week, a Philadelphia Eagles running back makes the list of priority pickups. He's a high-end short-term option for managers who need a bye-week replacement for Joe Mixon next Sunday.
Let's take a look at eight potential breakouts rostered in 60 percent or fewer Yahoo leagues.
Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups for Week 10
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (55 percent rostered)
Mark Ingram II, RB, New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (38 percent rostered)
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (12 percent rostered)
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (36 percent rostered)
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills (27 percent rostered)
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (12 percent rostered)
Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (38 percent rostered)
Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (27 percent rostered)
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
As running back Miles Sanders recovers from a sprained ankle, Jordan Howard has taken on a sizeable role in the Philadelphia Eagles' backfield.
In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Howard logged 12 rush attempts for 57 yards and two touchdowns, splitting carries with Boston Scott (12) and Kenneth Gainwell (13).
On Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Eagles featured Howard as the primary ball-carrier. He led the club in rush attempts (17) and yards (71) with a touchdown. The sixth-year tailback will have at least one more game to make the best of his opportunities. Sanders isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 11.
In Week 10, Howard has a decent matchup with the Denver Broncos, who went into Sunday's games tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for 12th in fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Somehow Rashod Bateman remains widely available. Since his NFL debut in Week 6, he's converted 20 targets into 12 receptions for 161 yards. Fellow wideout Sammy Watkins has missed the last three games, but his return shouldn't reduce the rookie first-rounder's role to spot duty.
Because of Bateman's draft pedigree, he'll likely continue to see a decent number of targets with the Ravens' wide receiver group at full strength.
On Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Bateman hauled in five passes for 52 yards in a solid outing. He finished third in targets (eight) and second in receiving yards on the team.
Next week, Bateman will have a favorable matchup with the Miami Dolphins, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers heading into Sunday's contests. He's a high-end acquisition and solid hold for the rest of the 2021 campaign.
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
Managers who need some upside at wide receiver should take a look at Elijah Moore, who's provided a spark for the New York Jets' passing attack over the last two weeks. He's hauled in 13 of 14 targets for 151 yards and two touchdowns, gaining some momentum as fellow wide receiver Corey Davis nurses a hip injury.
Though Moore developed a rapport with quarterback Mike White in a two-game span, he also caught a touchdown pass from Josh Johnson in the previous outing against the Indianapolis Colts.
White exited the last game with a forearm injury, so we could see Johnson again, or rookie first-rounder Zach Wilson could return from a PCL strain. Regardless of who's under center, managers should pick up Moore while he's hot.
Even though Moore has a tough Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills pass defense, which gave up the fewest yards going into Sunday's games, he should have a steady role through the second half of the season. Insert him in your lineup as a WR3 or flex option.
Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Managers should flock to Dan Arnold on the waiver wire next week. Since the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired him from the Carolina Panthers, he's shown consistency in the passing game, accumulating at least 60 receiving yards in three of the last four games with the club.
On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills' No. 1-ranked pass defense, Arnold recorded four receptions for a team-leading 60 yards. He also led the Jaguars in targets (seven).
Still available in more than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues, Arnold has TE1 value and should be in lineups every week. He's a key target in the Jaguars' pass-heavy offense, which ranked 10th in attempts heading into Sunday's contests.
Next on the schedule, Arnold has a good matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, who along with the Kansas City Chiefs, allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends going into Week 9.
Fantasy points allowed statistics via FantasyPros.
Maurice Moton is an NFL and Fantasy Football columnist for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.