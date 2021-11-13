Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers After Robert Woods' Injury

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly make his team debut in Monday night's Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday. The update comes after fellow Rams wideout Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice that will bring his 2021 season to an end, per Schefter and Dianna Russini.

Beckham's decision to sign with Los Angeles came as a surprise since he'd received a limited number of targets with the Cleveland Browns and then, after being released and clearing waivers, he opted to join a team with a crowded pass-catching group.

Between Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee, it appeared the three-time Pro Bowl selection wouldn't be ticketed for more than a few targets per game.

Now he could step right into the role previously occupied by Woods, who averaged 7.7 targets through the season's first nine contests.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was hopeful about the addition of OBJ, even before losing one of his favorite options to injury.

"It's an opportunity for us as a team, it's an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us," Stafford said Thursday. "What our room is about in the receiver room is pretty special. I know he'll fit right in and just continue to get better, and hopefully it will help us as a team."

Beckham was one of the NFL's best playmakers during his first three seasons with the New York Giants. He recorded 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns across 43 appearances for the G-Men from 2014 through 2016.

The 29-year-old LSU product suffered a fractured ankle in 2017 and, while he topped 1,000 yards in 2018 with the Giants and 2019 with the Browns, he's never quite returned to the All-Pro level he showcased consistently before the injury.

Perhaps joining the Rams' third-ranking passing attack in what suddenly looks like a possible high-volume role could lead to a significant resurgence from Beckham.

It could take him a couple weeks to reach full speed within L.A.'s offensive scheme—the team's Week 11 bye should help in that process—but the long-term outlook is promising.

Beckham has a terrific opportunity to shine down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, which would put him in position to land a lucrative contract in the offseason.