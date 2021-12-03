Giannis Ruled out for Bucks' Game vs. Raptors with Calf Injury

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from his team's game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday with right calf soreness, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Antetokounmpo went through his usual pregame routine, per Owczarski, but the Bucks ruled him out before tipoff. Pat Connaughton took his place in the starting five.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, is putting together another strong season for the Bucks. He's averaged 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks across 21 appearances as the team has looked to defend its 2021 championship.

The 26-year-old franchise cornerstone missed his first game of the 2021-22 season on Nov. 12 when he sat out a clash with the Boston Celtics because of an ankle injury.

Antetokounmpo was one of the NBA's most durable players over his first five seasons, sitting out just 17 games combined. He's missed more time in recent years but mostly because of a variety of minor ailments.

Antetokounmpo is crucial to the Bucks' success, so it's no surprise the team has used a conservative approach with his recovery from injuries over the past few seasons. That trend will likely continue, though any absence does significantly reduce the team's upside.