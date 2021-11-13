Trail Blazers Players Reportedly Being Interviewed in Neil Olshey Investigation

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A few Portland Trail Blazers players will be interviewed during the investigation into president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

It's unclear which players were contacted for discussions. Olshey allegedly contributed to "a toxic, hostile work environment." The investigation is expected to wrap up in a few weeks.

The Trail Blazers hired O'Melveny & Myers law firm to investigate. Last week, Haynes first reported that Trail Blazers employees said they had "been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics" by Olshey for a number of years.

The Athletic's Jason Quick reported Nov. 6 that Olshey is largely seen "as a full-time a-hole." Quick added: "His New York confidence, Los Angeles arrogance and underdog mentality combines to form a mostly volatile, on-edge personality."

To this point, only former and current staffers have been interviewed. According to Haynes, Olshey has been at Portland's practice facility every day this week and has been around employees who have filed complaints about him.

The Trail Blazers hired Olshey as general manager in 2012, and he was elevated to president of basketball operations in 2015. He signed an extension in 2019 that ties him to Portland through the 2023-24 season.

On Friday, Blazers president Chris McGowan resigned from his role with the club after nine seasons. However, McGowan's decision to step down is reportedly not connected to the investigation into Olshey.

Despite the investigation, star point guard Damian Lillard—who had trade rumors swirling around him this offseason—told reporters last weekend that he's focusing on the team and avoiding the outside noise:

"The games continue. Our jobs continue. And that's all we can do. That's what we can control is doing our job and being prepared, and me being here for 10 years now and being a big part of this organization and this team, it's my job to continue to do that the way that I have. And that's what I can control and that's what I'll do."

The Trail Blazers are hoping for a less disappointing ending to their 2021-22 campaign after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit last season. Portland is 6-7 on the season after defeating the Houston Rockets 104-92 on Friday and will face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Ball Arena.