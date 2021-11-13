Lakers News: LeBron James Progressing in Abdominal Injury Recovery, Is Day-To-Day

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel relayed some encouraging news on forward LeBron James, who has missed his team's last four games with an abdominal strain.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic had more:

The 36-year-old James, a four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion, has averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds in six games during the 2021-22 season, which marks his 19th NBA campaign.

L.A. is currently 7-5 (3-3 without James), although the Lakers have won their last two contests. He has already been declared out for the Lakers' home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening.

In James' absence, the Lakers have most commonly rolled out a lineup consisting of Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan.

The onus has been on Westbrook and Davis to provide much of the production in James' absence, although players such as Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony have helped pick up the scoring slack off the bench.

For now, the Lakers will go forth without James, with the next opportunity for him to return being a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.