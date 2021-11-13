Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Myles Turner, Joe Ingles Fined for Jazz-Pacers Scuffle

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles, guard Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner have been fined following an altercation during Thursday's game at Vivint Arena, the NBA announced Friday.

Gobert was fined $35,000, Ingles $30,000, Turner $25,000 and Mitchell $20,000.

The altercation began when Turner blocked Gobert's shot with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of a 111-100 Pacers win. As Gobert fell to the court, he appeared to grab Turner's shorts, which caused him to fall.

Turner then chased down Gobert and shoved him, and he charged back at Turner. Members of both teams got involved as Gobert and Turner had to be separated.

After officials reviewed the altercation, both Gobert and Turner received technical fouls and were ejected. Ingles, who appeared to shove an official during the altercation, and Mitchell, who also appeared to make contact with an official, were also tossed from the game.

Gobert addressed the situation after the loss, telling reporters: "Twenty years ago, they would let you fight a little more. I can't put myself in a position where I'm hurting my team. I've got more to lose. I've gotta stand up for myself, but I'm not going to get suspended."

Mitchell, however, expressed more frustration with the officials, telling reporters the referees should've taken control of the game earlier:

"That shouldn't have happened. It isn't nothing else, just built-up frustration. I'm not going to put the fact that we lost the game on this. ... That should have been taken care of in the first half. We're being held accountable for our actions, they've got to as well."

The incident occurred just two days after Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was suspended for one game for "forcefully shoving" Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris on Monday. Morris also received a $50,000 fine.

Thursday's loss dropped the Jazz to 8-4 on the season, while the Pacers moved to 5-8.