Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Brett Hull for 4th on NHL's All-Time Goals List

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin, one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history, passed St. Louis Blues legend and Hall of Famer Brett Hull for fourth on the league's all-time goals scored list when he notched his 742nd goal Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin had tied Hull for fourth on the list on Monday in a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres and moved past fifth-place Marcel Dionne in Washington's season opener. He is now just 24 goals shy of tying Pittsburgh Penguins great Jaromir Jagr (766 career goals) for the third spot on the list.

Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) and Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe (801 goals) still lead the list.

Ovechkin, 36, signed a five-year deal with the Capitals during the offseason, so he could very well challenge Howe for the second spot on the list. He is out to a hot start this season with 12 goals and 11 assists after being limited to a career-worst 24 goals during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

Depending on how long he continues playing, the nine-time Rocket Richard winner could also potentially challenge Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, which no one ever thought would be possible. Gretzky has been the NHL's leading scorer since 1994, when he tallied his 802 goal to pass Howe.

The Capitals drafted Ovechkin first overall in 2004, and he began his career with 15 consecutive 30-plus goal seasons. He has tallied 50-plus goals eight times in his 17-year career and notched a career-high 65 goals during the 2007-08 season.

The Moscow native is a Stanley Cup champion, 12-time All-Star and three-time Hart Trophy winner in addition to being a nine-time Rocket Richard winner. He also won the 2007-08 Art Ross Trophy, the 2005-06 Calder Trophy and the 2017-18 Conn Smythe Trophy.