Andrew Wiggins Trade One of Best Deals Warriors Have Ever Done, Joe Lacob Says

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob is a big fan of the 2020 trade that brought Andrew Wiggins to the organization.

Appearing on the TK Show with Tim Kawakami on Thursday (h/t Alex Shultz of SFGate.com), Lacob proclaimed it "one of the greatest deals, certainly maybe the greatest deal we’ve ever done."

