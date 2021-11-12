4-Star CB Prospect Julian Humphrey Flips Commitment from Florida to Georgia

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Julian Humphrey, a four-star cornerback prospect from Houston, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after decommitting from Florida last month, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Humphrey is the second player to commit to Georgia in as many days. He joins wide receiver Raymond Cottrell—another previous Gators commit—who made a pledge to the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Humphrey committed to Florida in May but decided to switch his committment after visiting Georgia and a few other schools, per VanHaaren. According to The Athletic, he was also considering LSU and Texas A&M.

Humphrey explained his decision during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, per 247Sports:

“Georgia is DBU," he said. "I think they had (four) DBs drafted last year, that’s like a record. Once I seen that, that clicked instantly—they must be doing something different from all those other schools. I’m like OK, that’s something I would love to be part of for sure, be developed like those guys.”

Humphrey is rated as the No. 94 overall prospect and 12th cornerback prospect in the Class of 2022. National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary provided the following scouting report, via 247Sports:

"Muscular player with a good broad shoulders. Along with a powerful build lower half you have an athlete with twitch and burst. With his long arms and wingspan his has added tools to his 6-foot-1 build that benefit him in both man and zone coverage. Possessing elite speed with verified track times you see that it is able to translate to the field in his playmaking ability. Good with eye placement in man coverage as well as the ability to stay in phase with the receiver. In zone coverage he shows his instincts to key and diagnose with leverage on the receiver in his area with solid route recognition. Willing tackler that is not afraid to make a play. Solid with ability to flip his hips, cod and transition out of his peddle to break on the ball. He has done a good job of trending upward from his junior year with being more consistent and added strength."

Singletary currently projects Humphrey will be a second- or third-round NFL draft pick. However, it's still early to speculate on his draft stock.

The Bulldogs' 2022 class is now ahead of Alabama for the top spot in the nation. With Humphrey committed, Georgia now has nine top-100 prospects in the 2022 class, per The Athletic. The school also has two five-star recruits in linebacker Malaki Starks and defensive lineman Mykel Williams.

It's unsurprising that Georgia continues to land the best prospects in football. The Bulldogs are ranked first in the AP Top 25 and are undefeated this season. Florida, meanwhile, is struggling at 4-5 and has the eighth-ranked 2022 prospect pool in the SEC, per ESPN.