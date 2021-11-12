Andre Iguodala Says Kyrie Irving Is the 4th Best PG in NBA History

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala believes Kyrie Irving is the fourth-best point guard in NBA history.

After stating on Twitter last month that Irving belonged in the top 20 of the NBA 75 list, Iguodala told The Athletic's Sam Amick that there are "only three point guards you can argue" are better than the Brooklyn Nets star historically.

Iguodala cited Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry and Isiah Thomas as "the only guys that I will allow you to say are better than Kyrie."

There were other point guards, including Chris Paul, that Iguodala said he would be willing to hear an argument for. The former All-Star added that Jason Kidd and Allen Iverson have good arguments, though he did argue Iverson wasn't really a point guard.

"I’m not mad (about Iverson being with Irving), but is he even a point guard? He’s more of a two. But I’ve got Kyrie. I’m watching this kid play," Iguodala said.

Iguodala has always been quick to praise Irving's ability on the basketball court. He said on The Breakfast Club in June 2019 (h/t Ajayi Browne of USA Today) that what Irving did in the 2016 NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers got somewhat overshadowed because LeBron James was named MVP of the series.

“Kyrie Irving is one of the most different human beings I’ve ever seen play basketball. … We take a lot away from Kyrie Irving—what he did that entire series, it was like, yo, don’t take away from what he did," Iguodala said.

Of course, Irving hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 53 seconds remaining to give the Cavs the first championship in franchise history. He averaged 27.1 points on 40.5 percent three-point shooting in that series.

Irving has become one of the most polarizing athletes in sports, but his rare ability on the court warrants plenty of discussion about his place in the NBA hierarchy.