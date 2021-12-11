Knicks' Obi Toppin Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Won't Play vs. Bucks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Saturday that forward Obi Toppin has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Sunday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toppin is having a solid second season off the bench for the Knicks, averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26 games. He primarily plays behind Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

He's seen an increase in production from his rookie season when he averaged 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from deep.

The 23-year-old has been great in transition this year, and not many 6'9" players can get down the court as quickly, which is why fans have been clamoring for head coach Tom Thibodeau to give him a shot in the starting lineup.

However, with Toppin sidelined, the Knicks will likely rely on Jericho Sims off the bench behind Randle. He hasn't played much this season and is averaging just a point per game in nine appearances.

The Knicks are a disappointing 12-14 and just 12th in the Eastern Conference. It hasn't been the season fans were expecting after the team reached the postseason last year, and being without a critical depth piece in Toppin won't help against the talented Bucks.