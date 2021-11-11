Report: NHL Discussing Holding All-Star Skills Contests Outdoors on Las Vegas Strip

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NHL is weighing the idea of staging a new portion of its All-Star skills competition on the Las Vegas Strip, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

Discussions with Las Vegas city officials are ongoing since one plan would see a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard closed to accommodate the event.

T-Mobile Arena is slated to host the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 along with the traditional festivities surrounding the annual showcase.

Temperatures in Vegas typically average between 41 and 61 degrees, and the league has already experienced the difficulties in maintaining an outdoor rink in Nevada.

Wyshynski reported that T-Mobile Arena would likely house the staples fans have come to expect with the Skills Competition, such as fastest skater and hardest shot. The outdoor contests would be designed "specifically for the Vegas All-Star weekend, with themes inspired by Sin City itself."

It's unclear whether this is an idea that could carry on beyond 2022. If it proves to be a success, then there's no reason why the NHL couldn't adapt the events to make them unique for each host city.

This could also help freshen up All-Star Weekend. According to Sports Media Watch, viewership for the 2020 All-Star Game fell slightly compared to 2019. And while ratings for the Skills Competition climbed, they were well below their 2018 numbers.