The Undertaker Wishes Roman Reigns, Not Brock Lesnar, Broke His WrestleMania Streak

If the Undertaker had his way, his WrestleMania streak wouldn't have been broken by Brock Lesnar.

Speaking to Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News, the Phenom explained why he thinks Roman Reigns should have been the first superstar to defeat him at WWE's biggest show:

"I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman [Reigns defeating Undertaker at WM33] definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I’m saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value."

Lesnar's win over the Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 remains one of the most stunning results in WWE history. "The Streak" had gotten so big by that point that the Dead Man's matches would often be more anticipated than whatever the main event bout was.

Undertaker won each of his first 21 matches on the grandest stage of them all, but Lesnar's pinfall victory in 2014 was such a surprise that one fan's reaction was used for years on social media as shorthand for a stunning result.

The result made sense at the time, because WWE was building Lesnar up to win the championship before dropping the title to Reigns at WrestleMania 31, establishing him as the new top superstar.

But the negative fan response to Reigns starting at the 2015 Royal Rumble led to WWE adding Seth Rollins, who held the Money in the Bank briefcase at the time, into the WrestleMania main event.

Rollins wound up pinning Reigns to win the title.

Three years after Undertaker's loss to Lesnar, he eventually got to main event WrestleMania with Reigns. The Head of the Table won the match with a spear.

Things have worked out just fine for Reigns. He's currently the top star in WWE and has held the universal championship since beating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at Payback on Aug. 30, 2020.