Kemba Walker Says Knicks' Starters 'Still Trying to Find Our Way' amid Early Struggle

Kemba Walker Says Knicks' Starters 'Still Trying to Find Our Way' amid Early StruggleNovember 12, 2021
New York Knicks star Kemba Walker isn't panicking after the team slipped to 7-5 with a 112-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
Walker told reporters Thursday the Knicks' starters "are still trying to find our way" and should figure things out:
It's somewhat ironic for the four-time All-Star to point out that the NBA season is still at an early juncture. Immediately after Wednesday's game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made the same point but struck a far different tone.
Knicks Videos @sny_knicks
Tom Thibodeau on the notion the Knicks' starters need at least 20 games to gel:<br><br>"When you get to 20, you say 30. And you get to 30, you say 40. And then before you know it, the season's over. So it's a bunch of bulls**t" <a href="https://t.co/5xFXmg3t7H">pic.twitter.com/5xFXmg3t7H</a>
It's not an exaggeration to say the Knicks' starting five has been one of the NBA's worst lineups this season.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks starting lineup tonight - Kemba Walker, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson - has played more minutes (205) than any five-man lineup in the NBA. <br><br>It’s being outscored by 14.4 points per 100 possessions, and has a defensive rating of 119.3.
While his comments Wednesday night seemed to indicate a willingness to shake things up, Thibodeau ruled out making any changes to his first unit for the time being.
Some of New York's problems were foreseeable.
Neither Walker nor Evan Fournier is a plus defender, and the drop is particularly noticeable at point guard. For all of Elfrid Payton's faults, he was fourth at the position in ESPN.com's defensive real plus-minus (plus-2.50) last year.
In addition, New York replaced a spot-up shooter (Reggie Bullock) with Fournier, who wants the ball in his hands a little more. Fournier has a 21.9 percent usage rate, compared to 14.8 percent for Bullock, per Basketball Reference. The offense wasn't going to flow in quite the same way it did last year.
But few expected the growing pains to be this significant.
Perhaps the solution is simply benching Walker for Derrick Rose or swapping Fournier with Alec Burks. The latter in particular is an obvious pivot because Burks is a better defender.
In either case, though, there's the risk of messing up what's working for New York's bench. And considering Walker and Fournier will presumably have signed with the team on the basis of being a regular starter, taking one or both out of the equation would require some deft management.
Maybe Walker will be proven correct and things will even out over time. If a strategic change is eventually required, then Thibodeau could have a dilemma on his hands.