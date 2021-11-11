Lakers News: Austin Reaves to Miss at Least 2 Weeks Because of Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday rookie guard Austin Reaves is expected to miss at least two weeks because of a strained left hamstring.

Reaves has averaged 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 10 appearances off the bench to open the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 23-year-old University of Oklahoma product signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in August after going undrafted. He proceeded to ink a two-year, $2.5 million deal with the franchise in September after his promising play in the Summer League.

Reaves has carved out an immediate niche in the L.A. rotation thanks in large part to his strong performances on defense. His plus-5.1 defensive rating in FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR metric ranks tied for 10th among all qualified NBA players.

When the guard arrived for training camp, he explained his nickname while playing college ball for the Sooners was "Hillbilly Kobe," an ode to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

"So for three years that's what they said around, I mean, just like Oklahoma and I guess people caught wind of it elsewhere," Reaves told reporters.

The 6'5'', 197-pound Arkansas native drew praise from LeBron James after he continued to make his terrific case for a roster spot throughout the preseason.

"His size, his shot-making ability, his pick-and-roll play, his passing, a high IQ kid. And he's got a lot of dog in him, too, that translates to our game," James said in October.

Reaves had taken on an even larger role on the wing for the Lakers with James sidelined by an abdominal strain before suffering his own injury.

Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington lead the group of players who should see more playing time with both James and Reaves unavailable in the short term.

Los Angeles returns to action Friday night when it hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center.