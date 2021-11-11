Report: Steelers, Raiders, Eagles Among GMs to Scout Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell

Justin Berl/Getty Images

A battle between Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell is getting a lot of attention among NFL personnel.

The two quarterback prospects will face off Thursday night as Pittsburgh hosts North Carolina, but the stands will be filled with scouts and executives:

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Pickett as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class on his latest big board, while Howell was rated fifth-best at the position.

Pickett has put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation this season with 3,171 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with only three interceptions in nine games for Pittsburgh. He's led the Panthers to a 7-2 record, including a 4-1 mark in the conference to sit first in the ACC Coastal division.

North Carolina (5-4, 3-3) has a chance to cut into that lead with a win Thursday, but it will need a strong performance from Howell.

The junior has 2,408 passing yards and 20 touchdowns this season, but he already has seven interceptions and his efficiency is down from 2020. His completion percentage has dropped from 68.1 to 63.1 and his passer rating fell from 179.1 to 157.9.

It's created doubt over a player who some projected as the No. 1 draft pick heading into the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There is still time for the passer to turn things around, and he will have a huge stage to do it on Thursday.

Among the teams in attendance, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are likely seeking long-term answers at quarterback while the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings could look for younger upgrades over Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins, respectively.

The Philadelphia Eagles might still have doubts about Jalen Hurts as they look to the draft for another franchise quarterback.