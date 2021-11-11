Colby Cave to Be Honored at Oilers vs. Bruins Game Thursday After Death at Age 25

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers will honor late NHL forward Colby Cave prior to their game in Boston on Thursday night.

According to ESPN's Kristen Shilton, the Bruins will play a video tribute to Cave before the game, and his wife Emily will take part in the ceremonial puck drop.

Cave played for both the Bruins and Oilers before his death in April 2020 at the age of 25 as a result of a brain bleed.

