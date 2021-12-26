Warriors' Draymond Green Reportedly Enters NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Green had eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the Warriors' Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Green left a Nov. 10 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with what head coach Steve Kerr described as a "nasty" quad contusion. The injury came after the versatile post player appeared in each of the Warriors' first 11 games, but the injury didn't force him to miss any time. He's only sat out two games so far this season for rest purposes.

The three-time All-Star remains a critical part of Golden State's success, in large part because of his high-end impact at the defensive end. He's averaged 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks so far during the 2021-22 campaign.

Nemanja Bjelica should see the biggest uptick in playing time whenever Green is sidelined. It could also create more chances for Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga to regularly join the Dubs rotation.

The Warriors' red-hot start should allow them to absorb the occasional blow, as they've already managed to weather the storm with starting shooting guard Jordan Poole in health and safety protocols. In the short term, the team's defense could see a drop-off without Green as the anchor.