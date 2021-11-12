Updated 2021 AEW Full Gear Match Card Ahead of PPV

Photo credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling is holding a potentially company-changing pay-per-view event Saturday night in Minneapolis in the form of Full Gear.

The show could feature a changing of the guard, as "Hangman" Adam Page is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event.

The AEW Women's World Championship and AEW World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line, plus a new No. 1 contender for the AEW world title will be determined when Bryan Danielson clashes with Miro.

Here is a rundown of how and when to watch Full Gear, a look at the card and further analysis regarding the top matches.

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Saturday Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: PPV available for purchase on Bleacher Report for $49.99. Can be purchased and streamed on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox.

AEW Full Gear 2021 Match Card

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament final: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros (c) vs. FTR

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Falls Count Anywhere Six-Man Tag: Christian Cage & Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks

PAC & Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo

Pre-Show: Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa

Top Matches to Watch

Kenny Omega vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page

AEW fans have long awaited Page to receive another world title opportunity and for him to go head-to-head with his former tag team partner.

Page and Omega enjoyed a dominant title reign that lasted 228 days before dropping the belts to FTR at All Out 2020. It was around that time that Hangman was also kicked out of The Elite.

Omega beat Page in the final of a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2020, and he went on to beat Jon Moxley for the strap.

Now, Omega has held the title for nearly a year, while Page has been scratching and clawing his way back into the conversation. He finally earned a title shot by winning the Casino Ladder match, and it is fitting that his shot at glory will come against a former friend.

Page had a chance to become the inaugural AEW world champion at All Out 2019, but he lost to Chris Jericho in the main event.

Hangman has been chasing another opportunity ever since, and Saturday could mark the culmination of a long and arduous journey.

The live crowd will undoubtedly be fully behind Page, and if he wins the title, it should elicit one of the best reactions in AEW history.

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

The match to determine the AEW world champion is the biggest bout on Saturday's card, but the match for the No. 1 contendership could turn out to be the best.

Danielson and Miro promise to go all-out in a brutal affair at Full Gear.

While Danielson defeated Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston to get to this point, Miro only needed to beat Orange Cassidy because he was a late addition to the tournament as a replacement for Moxley.

Regardless of their respective paths, Danielson vs. Miro promises to be a hard-hitting battle that could be one of the best of the year in AEW.

Danielson and Miro faced each other in WWE under the names Daniel Bryan and Rusev, respectively, but the stakes were never as high as they will be at Full Gear.

Although Danielson is the sentimental favorite, Miro has been built up as a dominant heel, so it wouldn't be too surprising if he is able to hand his opponent the first singles loss of his AEW career.

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

No championships or title opportunities will be on the line when CM Punk and Kingston lock horns at Full Gear, but it should be an emotionally charged contest nonetheless.

It was only a few weeks ago when Punk and Kingston first crossed paths in AEW, as the latter interrupted a backstage interview involving the former after losing to Danielson in the semifinals of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Punk didn't take kindly to Kingston's actions, which led to him calling out Kingston for a confrontation on the most recent edition of Rampage. That resulted in an intense exchange, which saw The Best in the World insult Kingston and suggest he wasn't on his level as a wrestler.

A match between the two for Full Gear was made official shortly thereafter, and it has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated bouts on the card.

In many respects, it is just another match for Punk given how many huge contests he has had. But for Kingston, it represents one of the biggest moments of his career.

Kingston will be a made man and a legitimate world title contender if he beats Punk. And even if he doesn't, he can prove a lot of doubters wrong by hanging with his opponent on Saturday.

Regardless of who wins, there promises to be a compelling story told given the two wrestlers competing in the match.

