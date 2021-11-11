Tom Thibodeau Says It's a 'Bunch of Bulls--t' That Knicks Starters Need Time to Jell

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The starting five for the New York Knicks struggled mightily in Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the off-night, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is not giving his team any excuses. He dismissed the notion that the starters need more time to gel.

"That's a bunch of bulls--t," Thibodeau told reporters.

Five players scored in double figures for the Knicks, but four of them came off the bench. Julius Randle led the starters with 16 points, but he shot 6-of-15 from the field. RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker and Mitchell Robinson had 16 points combined.

Derrick Rose led New York with 22 points, seven assists and three steals. Immanuel Quickley added 18 points while Obi Toppin and Alec Burks chipped 14 points apiece. They helped the Knicks overcome a 24-point deficit to tie the game with five minutes left, but the Bucks eventually pulled away.

Randle and Barrett are the only returning starters from last year's team. Both Walker and Fournier are in their first year with the Knicks, and neither of them is off to a good start.

A New York native, Walker's play has been particularly disappointing. Entering Wednesday he had an average of 12.2 points, his lowest since his rookie season in 2011-12 when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. Fournier was averaging 14.9 points, but his 42.4 shooting percentage is his worst since his second year in the NBA.

Robinson was limited to 31 games last year after suffering a broken hand. He has scored in double figures just twice and had double-digit rebounds just three times this season.

With the loss to the Bucks, the Knicks are now 7-5 after starting the season 5-1. New York will look to get back on track on Friday in a road game against the Charlotte Hornets.