X

    Nets' James Harden Says He's Getting His Bounce Back After Early Struggles

    Doric SamNovember 11, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden looks to be getting back to his old self, notching a triple-double in Wednesday's win over the Orlando Magic.

    Harden, who had some early season struggles while he was still working his way back from a hamstring injury, told reporters that he finally feels like his legs are back under him.

    "I tried to push the pace a little bit, you know, feeling good. My bounce is a little bit, you know, is getting back," Harden said. "So I tried to push the pace and get int the teeth of the defense and create opportunities for my teammates."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!