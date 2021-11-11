Nets' James Harden Says He's Getting His Bounce Back After Early Struggles

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden looks to be getting back to his old self, notching a triple-double in Wednesday's win over the Orlando Magic.

Harden, who had some early season struggles while he was still working his way back from a hamstring injury, told reporters that he finally feels like his legs are back under him.

"I tried to push the pace a little bit, you know, feeling good. My bounce is a little bit, you know, is getting back," Harden said. "So I tried to push the pace and get int the teeth of the defense and create opportunities for my teammates."

