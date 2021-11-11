Rockets Postpone 'Travis Scott Night,' Hold Moment of Silence for Astroworld Victims

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets held a moment of silence prior to their home game against the Detroit Pistons following the tragedy at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston's NRG Park on Friday, which left eight people dead and at least 25 others hospitalized.

The Rockets were previously slated to host Travis Scott Night on Wednesday in honor of the Houston native, but the plans were postponed.

Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr spoke with Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle regarding the matter.

"After what was a horrific tragedy last week, we felt it would have been insensitive and not the right time for us to move forward," Sheirr said. "Tonight, we'll honor victims with a moment of silence to help our community heal."

The people who died were between the ages of 14 and 27 years old (the age of one of them is unknown), per CNN's Jason Hanna, Maya Brown and Rosa Flores.

A total of 50,000 people were in attendance at the sold-out festival, which saw a wave of concertgoers rush to the stage as Scott was performing, causing a crush.

"Once (Scott) started, all hell broke loose," Alexis Guavin, who attended the concert, told CNN. "All of what is to be 50,000 people ran to the front, compressing everyone together with the little air available."

Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital near the event, per CNN.

Per NPR's Jaclyn Diaz and Bill Chappell, Scott is receiving criticism for not stopping the concert as the situation was developing. Lawsuits are mounting against the 30-year-old, per BBC.

Scott has publicly apologized and said he will cover all funeral costs and one month of mental health services for anyone affected by the tragedy.