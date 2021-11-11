Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR's Decision on Next Team Remains 'A Few Days Away'

AP Photo/David Richard

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is "going to take some time" on deciding his new team, and that call could be "a few days away."

That's per Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reported the news Wednesday.

The Browns and Beckham mutually agreed to part ways. Beckham cleared waivers and is now eligible to sign with any team.

The former LSU star is in his eighth NFL season. He had 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Beckham wants to play for a postseason contender.

That would align with a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini, who tweeted that Beckham was focusing on the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

All three teams are currently over .500, with the 7-2 Packers leading the NFC North, the 5-3 Saints holding down an NFC Wild Card spot and the 5-4 Chiefs in a five-way tie for the third and final AFC Wild Card berth.

Green Bay is offering Beckham the veteran minimum, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Beckham was one of the best receivers in football from 2014 to 2016, posting a 16-game average of 107 catches, 1,534 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Beckham suffered a fractured left ankle in Week 5 of the 2017 season that ended his year prematurely. He returned in 2018 with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six scores.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. OBJ posted a 74/1,035/4 stat line in 2019 and followed that up with 23 catches for 319 yards and three scores in 2020 before a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 versus the Cincinnati Bengals ended that campaign.

Beckham is one of the best and brightest offensive talents the game has seen in recent memory. He would be a huge boost to any contender's offense if he returns anywhere close to his Giants form, although that may be asking a lot, as he's worked his way back through two serious injuries.

Still, acquiring Beckham is certainly worth a shot for any team looking to add wideout depth, and if the fit's right, he could be the key to a Super Bowl run.