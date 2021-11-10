Corey Seager Rumors: Rangers Linked to Former Dodgers SS in Free Agency

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is one of the biggest names on the free agency market this offseason and is expected to receive widespread interest around baseball.

One team to keep an eye on, however, is the Texas Rangers:

His connections to the Rangers run deep:

Seager, 27, had another excellent year for the Dodgers, hitting .306 with 16 homers, 57 RBI, 54 runs and a .915 OPS in 95 games. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star and 2020 champion and World Series MVP is one of a number of talented shortstops on the market, joining Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez.

Suffice to say, there's plenty of buzz surrounding potential suitors for Seager:

And there's always the possibility of a return to the Dodgers:

"Corey's experience in L.A. was, he was a world champion. Treated great, good communication levels," his agent, Scott Boras, told reporters Wednesday. "He had a great experience in L.A. and we look forward to talking about his future there."

As for whether Seager would consider switching positions on a contender, don't bet on it.

"I think teams view Corey Seager as a big play shortstop in big games," Boras told reporters. "Teams are coming after Corey Seager as a shortstop."

One thing seems certain—plenty of teams are going to go after Seager this winter.