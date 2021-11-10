Corey Seager Rumors: Rangers Linked to Former Dodgers SS in Free Agency

Corey Seager Rumors: Rangers Linked to Former Dodgers SS in Free AgencyNovember 11, 2021
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is one of the biggest names on the free agency market this offseason and is expected to receive widespread interest around baseball.
One team to keep an eye on, however, is the Texas Rangers:
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
There is a good deal of industry conversation about Corey Seager as a match for the Texas Rangers. He's tight with Rangers Manager Chris Woodward, a former Dodgers coach & Texas expected to make a big splash in free agency, and focus on building a winning culture. But it's early.
His connections to the Rangers run deep:
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Corey Seager has made two All-Star teams, in 2016 and 2017. In both of those seasons, Tim Hyers was the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> assistant hitting coach. Earlier today, Hyers was announced as the new hitting coach of the . . . yes . . . Texas Rangers. 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>
Seager, 27, had another excellent year for the Dodgers, hitting .306 with 16 homers, 57 RBI, 54 runs and a .915 OPS in 95 games. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star and 2020 champion and World Series MVP is one of a number of talented shortstops on the market, joining Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez.
Suffice to say, there's plenty of buzz surrounding potential suitors for Seager:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
These 13 teams are said at least gauging the SS market so good news for the big 5 (Seager, Correa, Story, Baez, Semien). PHI DET TEX NYY LAD LAA MIN HOU CHIC STL COL SEA BOS). The last 2 are surprising but a couple of top SS also play 2B and positional changes r always possible.
Jim Bowden⚾️ @JimBowdenGM
According to sources <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> are in conversation with agents for both Corey Seager and Carlos Correa <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Confirmed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Confirmed</a>
And there's always the possibility of a return to the Dodgers:
"Corey's experience in L.A. was, he was a world champion. Treated great, good communication levels," his agent, Scott Boras, told reporters Wednesday. "He had a great experience in L.A. and we look forward to talking about his future there."
As for whether Seager would consider switching positions on a contender, don't bet on it.
"I think teams view Corey Seager as a big play shortstop in big games," Boras told reporters. "Teams are coming after Corey Seager as a shortstop."
One thing seems certain—plenty of teams are going to go after Seager this winter.