X

    Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon out 3 Weeks After Suffering Lower-Body Injury

    Adam WellsNovember 11, 2021

    Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Colorado Avalanche's hopes of turning things around amid a slow start will be more difficult with Nathan MacKinnon expected to miss three weeks. 

    Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters that MacKinnon will be out after he suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!