Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon out 3 Weeks After Suffering Lower-Body Injury

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche's hopes of turning things around amid a slow start will be more difficult with Nathan MacKinnon expected to miss three weeks.

Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters that MacKinnon will be out after he suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

