Nick Chubb Ruled out for Browns vs. Patriots After Going on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday that Chubb won't be able to play because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that Chubb and backup running back Demetric Felton have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's unclear if Chubb and/or Felton tested positive for the virus.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Chubb and Felton are fully vaccinated. They would have needed two negative tests within 24 hours to be eligible to play in Week 10 against the New England Patriots.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Chubb is the featured back in the Browns' run-heavy offense. Through seven games this year, he leads the team with 721 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

The Georgia product missed two games earlier this season with a calf injury. He returned and rushed for 61 yards in Cleveland's Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He followed that up with 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are already without running back Kareem Hunt, who is on injured reserve with a calf injury. With both Chubb and Hunt sidelined, Cleveland's main option in the backfield will likely be D'Ernest Johnson.

Johnson filled in for Chubb and Hunt in Week 7 and started Cleveland's win over the Denver Broncos. The USF product rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in the 17-14 victory.

Chubb's absence doesn't change Cleveland's philosophy. The Browns still rely on their rushing attack to take pressure off of quarterback Baker Mayfield, so Johnson will have ample opportunities to produce until Chubb returns.