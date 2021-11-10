Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Patriots in Touch with WR After Browns Release

Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly been in touch with Odell Beckham Jr.'s camp following the star wide receiver's release from the Cleveland Browns, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The news comes after CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Beckham would "take some time and assess the best situation for him" before making a decision.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

