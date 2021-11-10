X

    No. 3 Kansas Downs MSU Behind Ochai Agbaji's 29 Points at Champions Classic

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2021

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    No. 3 Kansas kicked off its 2021-22 season with an 87-74 win over Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

    Ochai Agbaji led the way for the Jayhawks with a career-high 29 points in the neutral-court game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

    NCAA March Madness @marchmadness

    Christian Braun finds Ochai Agbaji for the Jayhawk alley-oop 💥 <a href="https://t.co/NHu0Yn1xuB">pic.twitter.com/NHu0Yn1xuB</a>

    The game was close in the early going until a late Kansas spurt gave the team a 39-32 lead at halftime. The Big 12 squad took control of the game in the second half while finding a lot of success on fast breaks.

    Michigan State was within three points with about 16 minutes remaining in the second half, but the margin quickly ballooned to 15 thanks to a 21-9 run.

    The Spartans couldn't keep up despite four players reaching double digits, led by 17 points from A.J. Hoggard.

    Kansas has won five of the last six years in the Champions Classic.

    Notable Performances

    Ochai Agbaji, G, KAN: 29 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

    Remy Martin, G, KAN: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

    A.J. Hoggard, G, MSU: 17 points, 4 assists

    Max Christie, G, MSU: 9 points, 3 rebounds

    Ochai Agbaji Shines in Deep Kansas Lineup

    After making incremental improvements over the past three years, Ochai Agbaji has seemingly taken his game to a new level in the season-opener.

    The guard generated much of the offense for Kansas while exhibiting excellence in a number of areas:

    ESPN @espn

    This sequence by the Jayhawks 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/7OjnMWkBWq">pic.twitter.com/7OjnMWkBWq</a>

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Really impressed with Ochai Agbaji and the improvement in his ability to put the ball on the floor. Has made a couple of big-time plays tonight exploding to the basket.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Kansas’ best offense: Give the ball to Ochai Agbaji and let him work.

    Jesse Newell @jessenewell

    This is the best Ochai Agbaji's handle has ever looked.

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Agbaji has really developed into a smooth, efficient, confident player. Has really shined tonight. Jayhawks starting to pull away.

    The efficiency was especially impressive as the guard finished 9-of-17 on the floor and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. 

    Agbaji withdrew from the NBA draft last July, and it looks like he has made the right decision through the first game.

    Of course, this is a deep roster with a lot of experience entering the year.

    David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot, Remy Martin, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Agbaji are all seniors in the rotation and will be relied upon heavily this season.

    McCormack showcased his skill set on the defensive end with two blocks:

    ESPN @espn

    MEET ME AT THE RIM 😤 <a href="https://t.co/75Dtj3GoEn">pic.twitter.com/75Dtj3GoEn</a>

    Martin also scored 15 points, all in the second half, to give the team another backcourt scorer.

    Head coach Bill Self played 11 players with nine getting onto the scoresheet.

    Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter

    Kansas' depth is something. Look up and it's like, where did THAT dude come from?

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    This Kansas team showing its depth without Jalen Wilson. Bill Self not afraid to go with his freshmen tonight, and Zach Clemence and Bobby Pettiford giving KU quality minutes.

    Adding Jalen Wilson, who was suspended for the first three games because of a DUI arrest, Kansas will have a lot of options this season.

    Turnovers Derail Michigan State in Loss

    Backcourt play was a major issue for Michigan State last season with Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts struggling with consistency.

    Hoggard showed there could be major improvements in this area.

    The sophomore scored 17 off the bench and impressed with his aggressiveness:

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    Tom Izzo and <a href="https://twitter.com/MSU_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSU_Basketball</a> think they have their PG in <a href="https://twitter.com/ajhoggard3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ajhoggard3</a>. <br><br>He sure looked good on this transition And-1. <a href="https://t.co/t04dUY5LZ5">pic.twitter.com/t04dUY5LZ5</a>

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    A.J. Hoggard has been fantastic for Michigan State. 8 points 3 assists.

    Chris Solari @chrissolari

    That's the stuff Izzo bragged up about Hoggard. Looked quick in transition and aggressive through contact to the hole for the and-1.

    Hoggard averaged just 2.5 points per game last year but looks like an impact player to start 2021-22.

    Max Christie could be another weapon in the backcourt as a 5-star recruit with high expectations. He showcased some upside Tuesday on his way to nine points.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    Remember the name, B1G fans: <a href="https://twitter.com/Max12Christie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Max12Christie</a>. ✍️<br><br>The heralded <a href="https://twitter.com/MSU_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSU_Basketball</a> freshman just hit his first career bucket. <a href="https://t.co/mFwVy19QO7">pic.twitter.com/mFwVy19QO7</a>

    Colton Pouncy @colton_pouncy

    Max Christie's shot is so smooth, man. He's gonna be a good one.

    The play was still extremely sloppy overall, even for the first game of the year.

    Michigan State finished with 16 turnovers, many of them leading to easy plays on the other end for Kansas:

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Honestly, so many of Michigan State’s turnovers are just unacceptable lazy passes. They’re making it easy on Kansas, and Kansas is taking advantage.

    John Gasaway @JohnGasaway

    Michigan State turnover percentage: 28.3. Seemingly all of them live-ball.

    The team also got limited production from Tyson Walker (two points), who transferred in after averaging 18.8 points per game at Northeastern last year.

    There is enough talent to improve as the season progresses, but the level of play was nowhere near good enough to match up with the No. 3 team in the country.

    What's Next?

    Both teams will now prepare for their home opener Friday. Michigan State will host Western Michigan, while Kansas will take on Tarleton.

