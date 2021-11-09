76ers' Doc Rivers Praises Giannis for Being 'Defiant' in Face of Free-Throw Woes

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers offered praise to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a pregame chat with reporters on Tuesday, specifically noting how the two-time NBA MVP persevered through his free-throw issues to lead his team to its first NBA title in 50 years.

Antetokounmpo shot just 58.7 percent from the free-throw line in the 2021 playoffs but notably went 17-of-19 in the NBA Finals-clinching Game 6, which saw the 26-year-old score 50 points to lead the Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Rivers offered those remarks in advance of the 76ers' home game against the Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center.

The Bucks weren't the only team that had a star player struggle from the free-throw line last year.

Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons notably made just 34.2 percent of his free throws during the 2021 postseason as the 76ers, who entered the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round. He notably shot 4-of-14 in a 109-106 loss to the Hawks in Game 5.

Simmons has averaged 15.9 points per game over a career that has seen him make three All-Star Games and help lead the 76ers to the playoffs each of the past four years.

But his struggles at the end of the Hawks series were quite noticeable, to the point where he averaged just 6.3 points in the final three contests.

It's been a soap opera between Simmons and the 76ers for the better part of a year, with Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports breaking it all down. At this moment, he is away from the team.

As for Tuesday, the 8-3 76ers are looking to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference while the 4-6 Bucks look to break a two-game losing streak.