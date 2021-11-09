Ducks GM Bob Murray Placed on Leave Amid Investigation into Improper Conduct

Adam Brady/NHLI via Getty Images

The Anaheim Ducks placed general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations of improper conduct.

"We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray," the team said Tuesday in a statement. "After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results. In the interim, Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager Jeff Solomon will assume the role of Interim General Manager. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."

No details on the allegations were given.

The NHL is currently enveloped in controversy after an independent investigation found that the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled former player Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million, and president Stan Bowman and director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac both resigned. The fallout also included the resignation of Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who was the coach of the Blackhawks during the 2009-10 season.

Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville were all part of a meeting in 2010 to discuss the allegations, after which nothing was done for three weeks.

Murray has been with the Ducks organization since 2005. He has been the team's general manager since 2008.