Paul George, Reggie Jackson Power Clippers to Win vs. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Paul George, Reggie Jackson Power Clippers to Win vs. Damian Lillard, Trail BlazersNovember 10, 2021
Paul George's 24-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist evening led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-109 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Staples Center.
The Clippers hit 16 of 30 three-pointers as Reggie Jackson (23 points) and Nicolas Batum (22) complemented George's efforts.
Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard added 27 points to lead all scorers.
The 6-4 Clippers have won five straight games. The 5-6 Blazers have lost four of six.
Notable Performances
Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 27 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
Blazers SF Norman Powell: 23 points
Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic: 15 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists
Clippers F Paul George: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists
Clippers G Reggie Jackson: 23 points, 6 assists
Clippers G/F Nicolas Batum: 22 points, 6 rebounds
What's Next?
The Blazers will continue their four-game road trip with a Wednesday matchup against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center.
The Clippers' six-game homestand will now feature a date with the Miami Heat on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
