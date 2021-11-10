Paul George, Reggie Jackson Power Clippers to Win vs. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Paul George's 24-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist evening led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-109 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Staples Center.

The Clippers hit 16 of 30 three-pointers as Reggie Jackson (23 points) and Nicolas Batum (22) complemented George's efforts.

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard added 27 points to lead all scorers.

The 6-4 Clippers have won five straight games. The 5-6 Blazers have lost four of six.

Notable Performances

Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 27 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Blazers SF Norman Powell: 23 points

Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic: 15 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists

Clippers F Paul George: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

Clippers G Reggie Jackson: 23 points, 6 assists

Clippers G/F Nicolas Batum: 22 points, 6 rebounds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

What's Next?

The Blazers will continue their four-game road trip with a Wednesday matchup against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center.

The Clippers' six-game homestand will now feature a date with the Miami Heat on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.