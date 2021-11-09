Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers After Browns Release, Becomes Free Agent

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Beckham cleared waivers Tuesday and is now free to sign with any team. The Cleveland Browns waived the three-time Pro Bowl receiver Monday.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Beckham "will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table."

The LSU product has already been connected to multiple contenders on Tuesday.

Insider Jordan Schultz reported Beckham "prioritized" the Green Bay Packers as a top destination, while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the Seattle Seahawks held "internal discussions" about signing him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Beckham wanted to join a contender, so look for him to eventually end up on a team in the middle of the playoff picture that could use receiving help.

Beckham will be under the spotlight wherever he signs. His time with the Browns ended with the team dismissing him from practice multiple times and his father criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield in a video posted to Instagram.

It's likely unrealistic to expect the 29-year-old to produce like he did with the New York Giants, when he went over 1,300 yards in each of his first three seasons. But whichever team signs him will hope for better production than what the Browns received over the past two years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beckham appeared in seven games in 2020 before tearing his ACL and finished with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He played six games this season and posted 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

Motivation shouldn't be an issue for Beckham after his split with the Browns. He could help a team win the Super Bowl if he lives up to his potential over the rest of the year.