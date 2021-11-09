Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Packers Viewed as Top Landing Spot If WR Clears Waivers

AP Photo/David Richard

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the wide receiver "has prioritized the Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers."

Beckham could be available to Green Bay after the Cleveland Browns reached a settlement for his restructured contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the three-time Pro Bowler prefers to join a contender. Schefter also added "there could be potential issues" for a non-contending team that added him on waivers before he had the opportunity to join a team in the postseason picture.

The 7-2 Packers would fit the bill as contenders.

Beckham's time with the Browns didn't exactly come to the best possible end.

His father placed a video on Instagram highlighting times quarterback Baker Mayfield missed him on open routes. The team also dismissed him from practice multiple times before the two sides eventually went their separate ways.

The LSU product also wasn't particularly productive in six games this year when he tallied 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games. He had just 319 receiving yards in seven games last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The numbers were a far cry from when he was dominant as a member of the New York Giants in the early portion of his career. He finished each of his first three seasons with more than 1,300 receiving yards and looked well on his way to becoming a generational talent and potential future Hall of Famer.

Beckham is still just 29 years old and could start to put up impressive numbers again with the Packers.

Not only would Rodgers be the one throwing him the ball, the presence of Davante Adams and Aaron Jones in that offense would mean he likely wouldn't face many double teams and would draw favorable assignments.

He has the talent to take advantage of such situations and could help the Packers as they look to take the next step and reach the Super Bowl after losing in the last two NFC Championship Games.