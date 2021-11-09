Scottie Pippen Compares Playing With Back Injury to Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game'

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen believes he deserves more credit for playing through a devastating back injury in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Pippen discussed the game on SiriusXM, comparing it to the infamous Michael Jordan flu game:

"I'm going to ask you this. Is it easier to play with a herniated disk or to play with the flu?" Pippen asked host Frank Isola.

Pippen said he aggravated his back on a dunk early in the game and required cortisone and other medications to keep him on the floor. He played 26 minutes, scoring eight points in the title-clinching win over the Utah Jazz.

The Hall of Famer underwent surgery in the offseason to repair two herniated disks, although his career was never the same. He played the next five seasons with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, averaging just 11.9 points per game.

Pippen had averaged 18.0 points per game during his first 11 seasons with the Bulls, earning seven All-Star selections while helping the team win six NBA titles.

Jordan was obviously the star of those teams, winning five MVP awards and six Finals MVPs. Among his most iconic performances during his storied career came Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals when he scored 38 points in a win over the Jazz.

The superstar was battling dehydration all game long, although he later revealed during The Last Dance documentary that he was suffering from food poisoning.

Pippen still feels the documentary didn't give him enough credit, which he discussed in his new book Unguarded.

"How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand," the 56-year-old wrote in the book, via Sopan Deb of the New York Times.