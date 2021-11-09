Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Says Teams Are 'Scared to Death' of Nets Star

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid speculation that the Brooklyn Nets would entertain trade talks for Kyrie Irving, opposing teams reportedly have serious reservations about the seven-time All-Star.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, one NBA executive said "every front office and coaching staff is scared to death of him and doesn’t want to touch him" when asked about Irving's trade value.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night on SportsCenter that teams have been calling the Nets about Irving's potential availability.

Eric Adams, New York City mayor-elect who will take office on Jan. 1, told CNN in an interview after the election last week that he doesn't plan on changing the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"New York City is not going to change their rule," Adams said (h/t ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk). "And again, it is up to the NBA and Kyrie to come to a full understanding on how to keep him on the Nets and to continue to look at all of our athletes that are coming here. Again, I think the NBA and Kyrie [are] going to come to a conclusion on this."

Nets general manager Sean Marks announced on Oct. 13 that Irving would not play or practice with the team "until he is eligible to be a full participant."

Irving, who is unvaccinated, said in an Instagram Live on Oct. 14 (h/t Youngmisuk) he "chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice."

Wojnarowski previously reported the Nets have taken calls from teams about Irving, but they "have not themselves made any calls" to discuss the 29-year-old.

Irving signed a four-year deal with the Nets in July 2019. He has only appeared in 74 regular-season games with the team since the start of the 2019-20 season. The Duke alum is averaging 27.0 points on 49.8 percent shooting and 6.1 assists per game in Brooklyn.

The Nets (7-4) are currently tied with the New York Knicks for second place in the Atlantic Division. They rank 19th in offensive rating (105.6) and 21st in points per game (105.1), per Basketball Reference.