Steelers' Chase Claypool to Undergo MRI After Suffering Toe Injury vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his toe injury suffered in Monday's win over the Chicago Bears.

Claypool limped off the field in the second half but returned to the game, finishing with three catches for 30 yards.

The Steelers already lost JuJu Smith-Schuster for the season, making Claypool's status something worth monitoring. If the Notre Dame product is forced to miss extended time, Pittsburgh would be dealing with a depleted receiving corps that will have to be propped up by Diontae Johnson.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has been playing an increased role in the offense over the last three games and may take on an even larger target share. James Washington would be first in line to step into Claypool's spot on the outside.

The Steelers, who already lack explosion offensively, would be even more confined to dinking and dunking the ball down the field without Claypool. No receiver besides Claypool is averaging more than 12.8 yards per reception, and the team does not have a ready-made replacement to handle end-arounds and other gadget plays.

Claypool previously missed the Steelers' Week 4 clash against the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury, but that was before Smith-Schuster was out of the lineup.