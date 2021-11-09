X

    Nikola Jokic's Brothers Respond to Marcus Morris' Tweet: 'We Will Be Waiting for You'

    Adam WellsNovember 9, 2021

    The feud between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris has escalated quickly in the wake of Monday's incident involving both players late in the Denver Nuggets' 113-96 win over the Miami Heat. 

    Jokic and Morris were ejected in the fourth quarter following an on-court incident that resulted in a minor skirmish on the floor:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jokic and Markieff Morris both got ejected after exchanging fouls during Nuggets-Heat.<br><br>Morris was hurt but walked off the floor under his own power. <a href="https://t.co/ReXnjRTHzu">pic.twitter.com/ReXnjRTHzu</a>

    That prompted a response from Morris' brother, Marcus Morris Sr., on Twitter:

    Marcus Morris @MookMorris2

    Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾

    Jokic's two brothers apparently saw Marcus' tweet, because they singled him out in a message that was verified by Mike Singer of the Denver Post:

    Jokic Brothers @JokicBrothers

    <a href="https://twitter.com/MookMorris2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MookMorris2</a> You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers

    The officials and coaches for both teams did a good job of containing the situation in the moment. Miami's medical staff came out with a stretcher for Morris, but he was able to walk off the court under his own power. 

    Jokic was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, and Morris received a flagrant-2 foul.  Both were ejected from the contest. Jimmy Butler also received a technical foul for yelling and gesturing at Nuggets players to come at him. 

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Jokic called it "a stupid play" and he's "not supposed to react that way."

