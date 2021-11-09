Penguins Agree to Settle Skaldes' Lawsuit over Donatelli Sexual Assault Allegations

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to a settlement in the lawsuit involving sexual assault allegations against Clark Donatelli, who was formerly the head coach of the AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The organization issued a statement on Tuesday announcing the settlement resolves "all claims" from the lawsuit:

Per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jarrod Skale, a former assistant on Donatelli's coaching staff, and his wife, Erin Skalde, filed a civil lawsuit against the Penguins.

Erin Skalde said Donatelli sexually assaulted her on on Nov. 11, 2018, while the team was on a road trip in Providence, Rhode Island. The Skaldes' lawsuit also alleged the the Penguins fired Jarrod for reporting the sexual assault allegations.

Donatelli originally took over as head coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an interim basis early in the 2015-16 season after Mike Sullivan was hired as Pittsburgh's head coach to replace Mike Johnston.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the interim tag off Donatelli at the end of the 2015-16 season. The team announced on June 28, 2019, the 55-year-old resigned his position "due to personal reasons."

Jarrod Skalde remained with the Penguins through the 2019-20 American Hockey League season on new head coach Mike Vellucci's staff. He was fired by the team on May 5.

Jarrod Skalde filed two lawsuits against the Penguins due to the allegations, both of which have now been settled, according to Mike DeFabo of the Post-Gazette.

Per Vensel, the first lawsuit was filed in November 2020 in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, with Skalde stating in the lawsuit that then-Wilkes Barre/Scranton general manager Bill Guerin told him to "stay quiet" about the alleged assault.

Guerin, who is currently the Minnesota Wild general manager, denied the accusation.