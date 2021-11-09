Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Seahawks Have Discussed Claiming Former Browns WR

AP Photo/David Richard

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly at least considering claiming wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on waivers Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the NFC West team held "internal discussions" on such a move that he still classified as a "long shot" given the $7.25 million contract. However, he also pointed out quarterback Russell Wilson "certainly wouldn't mind" if the Seahawks added another weapon.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll talked about potentially signing Beckham during his Monday press conference:

"He's a really good football player, he's as talented as you could be in the years past. You're always looking for guys that can do special stuff. Forever, I've shared with you guys that we're looking for uniqueness and people that are different than other people and give you different dimensions to their play. So that's what we're trying to figure out and investigate and see if there's a chance and all that kind of stuff if it makes sense."

The Seahawks already have DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at wide receiver, which means Beckham would likely face single coverage against almost any opposing secondary and have the opportunity to put up notable numbers after struggling with consistency with the Cleveland Browns.

He is available on waivers because the Browns reached a settlement for his restructured contract after his father posted a video on Instagram criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield for missing the wide receiver on open routes a number of times.

"I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it," Mayfield told reporters. "I would be lying if I said otherwise."

Beckham tallied 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games with the Browns this season but isn't far removed from being one of the best wide receivers in the league when he was a three-time Pro Bowler during a tenure with the New York Giants that lasted from 2014 through 2018.

Expecting him to go over 1,000 yards like he did four times in New York would likely be too much for the Seahawks, but he would be in a position to put up better numbers than he did in Cleveland given the presence of Metcalf and Lockett.

The Seahawks are 3-5 on the season but just one game behind the Atlanta Falcons in the race for the final NFC playoff spot.